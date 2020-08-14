55. Rebuke against God

The people of Israel still rebuke against Moses:



“Why did you ever make us leave Egypt? Was it just to have us die here of thirst with our children and our livestock?” Exodus, chapter 17, verse 3



It’s classic. When we do not have what we want, we often accuse others, the government, and then recriminate directly or indirectly against God. Why does God seem to cover us with misfortune?

As for families in Israel, we are used to living in an environment that can lead us to maximum security, to habits that are no longer to be dismantled. And we go around in circles, instead of bouncing our way back to God

((( Video )))

Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas