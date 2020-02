Another Explanation of Gänswein’s Disappearance

That Archbishop Gänswein “is on his way out, is a well-known fact,” the semi-official IlSismografo.blogspot.com (February 5) writes, “It's only a matter of time.”Therefore, for IlSismografo there is “no news” in what Die-Tagespost.de wrote IlSismografo says that “twelve words” of Vatican speaker Matteo Bruni’s declaration about Gänswein “give the actual news.”Theses words are: “ordinary redistribution of the various commitments and functions of the Prefect of the Papal Household".According to IlSismografo a “possible and authoritative decoding” of these words says that Benedict “is not doing well and that his health has plummeted in recent weeks.”Therefore, Gänswein needs to stay close to Benedict who has “not been self-sufficient for several months.”IlSismografo's statement reads like a red herring.