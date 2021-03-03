Cyclone Niran brings stormy winds and destruction to Australia. More than 40,000 homes were left without electricity and communications due to the tropical cyclone Niran, which struck northeastern … More





More than 40,000 homes were left without electricity and communications due to the tropical cyclone Niran, which struck northeastern Australia and caused squally winds, heavy downpours and floods.

The cyclone hit the northeastern coast of the continent north of Cairns. The squally wind and heavy rainfall in the area left trees toppled and power lines damaged. In the suburbs of Townsville, several buildings have been partially destroyed by fallen trees.

The coastal villages of Lucinda, Halifax, McNad and Cordelia, located in the Herbert River Valley, have been cut off from major highways and roads due to floods and floods. 38 general education schools have been closed due to extreme weather conditions, and residents of cities located on the east coast between Cape Flattery and Innisfail (250 km north of Townsville) are ordered to be ready for evacuation.

The speed of wind gusts in coastal areas reaches 38 m / s, and the volume of precipitation exceeds 250 mm. The cyclone is expected to maintain its strength over the next two days and continue to move north along the east coast of Australia, and then leave the continent and move east into the Coral Sea.



