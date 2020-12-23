Cardinal Kasper: No Possibility For Female Priests

Cardinal Walter Kasper, 87, sees no possibility for female priests, “I don't see how, according to the Catholic understanding, one could ignore almost 2,000 years of uninterrupted tradition,” Kasper told Badisches-Tagblatt.de (24 December).Further, Kasper admitted that the Church forbids Protestant Communion but he considers it still possible after a "personal decision of conscience.""The Church cannot substitute itself for the personal conscience," Kasper believes. However, in this context, Kasper’s statement is wrong, because the sacramental discipline depends on the Church, not on a private conscience.