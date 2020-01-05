Church Haters Stage “Execution of a Priest” (Video)

A video went viral showing a group of hooded men "executing" an alleged "priest" after violently removing him from the Cathedral of Santiago, Chile (video).The Archbishop’s office stressed that the video was authentic but the event was staged by unknown persons and that the person dressed as a "priest" was part of the group.The Church haters entered the cathedral after 6:00 p.m., last Friday, covered their faces and disguised one of them with a white robe to make him look like a priest.After that, they “violently” took the “priest” out of the cathedral to "execute" him in front of dozens of people who were passing through the center of Santiago.