POPE SACHS CHURCH: Vatican Embraces United Nations Goals
You think it’s all about Pachamama? Think again—it’s even worse! Michael J. Matt calls our attention to an event which received precious little media attention… an event which took place in the …More
You think it’s all about Pachamama? Think again—it’s even worse! Michael J. Matt calls our attention to an event which received precious little media attention… an event which took place in the Vatican the day after the close of the Amazon Synod, at which key Synodal Fathers partnered with known socialists to pledge fidelity to the Sustainable Development Goals championed by the likes of George Soros, Jeffery Sachs, and Bernie Sanders. The “Church with an Amazonic Face” emerges as the New World Order religion based on the principles of Freemasonry and the creed of Naturalism rather than Christianity. Spread the word. It’s time for the fight of our lives. Support Remnant TV: Like this video and Subscribe to our channel Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt on Twitter and Facebook: twitter.com/michael_j_matt www.facebook.com/login/ Watch the 2019 Catholic Identity Conference: remnantnewspaper.com/…/12-catholic-ide… #AmazonSynod #UnitedNations #CIC2019
Don't have you seen that they're implementing the credit social system ? A son of a tycoon was not added to the list despite he couldn't pay back his debts. Of course, this system is not Catholic at all and is used in order to deprive anyone of one's rights to book a train or a flight. That way, they'll certainly ban the use of the flights or buses in the same scheme they're debating about it in …More
Only the peoples that would confess their ideology would be not banned from some services and just an elite could rule the world and access to all the services we're knowing today...
