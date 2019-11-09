POPE SACHS CHURCH: Vatican Embraces United Nations Goals

Don't have you seen that they're implementing the credit social system ? A son of a tycoon was not added to the list despite he couldn't pay back his debts. Of course, this system is not Catholic at all and is used in order to deprive anyone of one's rights to book a train or a flight. That way, they'll certainly ban the use of the flights or buses in the same scheme they're debating about it in … More

Don't have you seen that they're implementing the credit social system ? A son of a tycoon was not added to the list despite he couldn't pay back his debts. Of course, this system is not Catholic at all and is used in order to deprive anyone of one's rights to book a train or a flight. That way, they'll certainly ban the use of the flights or buses in the same scheme they're debating about it in France for planes and even imposing it for some not-that-much old cars in Paris.



Only the peoples that would confess their ideology would be not banned from some services and just an elite could rule the world and access to all the services we're knowing today...