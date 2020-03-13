Washington Archdiocese: No Masses, No School “Until Further Notice”

Maryland, U.S., ordered that no public gatherings in excess of 250 people may be held “until further notice” because of the coronavirus.
As a result, Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory cancelled all public Masses, in all archdiocesan churches, starting Saturday (March 14) “until further notice.”
Attendance at weddings and funerals is limited to immediate family.
Archbishop Gregory issued a general “dispensation” from the obligation to attend Mass for his faithful.
