Washington Archdiocese: No Masses, No School “Until Further Notice”

all

Maryland, U.S., ordered that no public gatherings in excess of 250 people may be held “until further notice” because of the coronavirus.As a result, Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory cancelledpublic Masses, in all archdiocesan churches, starting Saturday (March 14) “until further notice.”Attendance at weddings and funerals is limited to immediate family.Archbishop Gregory issued a general “dispensation” from the obligation to attend Mass for his faithful.