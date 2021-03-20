Clicks11
Bishop Gerardo Zendejas Consecration - Vienna VA - 10 Sermon.
Bishop Gerardo Zendejas Consecration - Vienna VA, May 11, 2017.
Bishops Richard Williamson, Jean-Michel Faure, and Thomas Aquinas consecrated Fr. Gerardo Zendejas a bishop to help preserve Catholic Tradition as part of the SSPX Resistance. Bishop Zendejas offers Mass at several small Traditional chapels in the United States. Sermon by Bishop Williamson.
