Visiting the Implications if Muhammed Never Existed with Robert Spencer.

Conventional history holds that Muhammed was born in Mecca, received visitation from the Angel Gabriel at age forty, and died in 632 Medina. But what if Muhammed never existed? That’s the question Robert Spencer asks and answers in his MEF-commissioned book, Did Muhammed Exist?, building on evidence that a committee in Iraq wrote the Koran. What does this imply for Islamic faith and practice?