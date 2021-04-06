Clicks29
ΝΟΥ͂ΜΜΟΣ: + ΙωΑNNΗC · ΒΑCΙΛεVC · ΚΑΙ · ΑVΤΟ / ΚΡΑΤωΡ · PωΜΑΙωΝ · Ο · ΠΑΑΑΙΟΛΟΓΟC Obverse: Bust of John VIII facing right, with hair in long curls and a beard and moustache, wearing vest and cloak, with a tall hat. Around, + ΙωΑNNΗC · ΒΑCΙΛεVC · ΚΑΙ · ΑVΤΟ / ΚΡΑΤωΡ · PωΜΑΙωΝ · Ο · ΠΑΑΑΙΟΛΟΓΟC (John, King and Emperor of the Romans, the Palaeologus). Reverse: John VIII on horseback facing right, with bow and quiver, before wayside cross, hands folded in prayer. To the left, a page on horseback viewed from behind. The figures are positioned within a rocky landscape. Above, OPVS · PISANI · PICTO / RIS · , and below, εΡΓΟΝ · ΤΟV · ΠΙCΑΝΟV · ΖωΓΡΑΦΟV (The Work of Pisano the Painter). This medal is generally considered to be the first portrait medal of the Italian Renaissance. Though there are a few early prototypes of a medallic form, it was this and the further works of Pisanello which begot followers for the new art form of the portrait medal. The medal is believed to have been created in 1438 or 1439, when John VIII Palaeologus was in Ferrara and then later Florence to attend a council convened by Pope Eugenius IV.