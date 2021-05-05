Clicks5
The Devil's Attack on the Church's Doctrine by Father Rodriguez. Taken from Fr. Rodriguez’ presentation, “God Is Truth – The Devil’s Attack on Truth” youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7eBy-psuE Help us sprea…More
The Devil's Attack on the Church's Doctrine by Father Rodriguez.
Taken from Fr. Rodriguez’ presentation, “God Is Truth – The Devil’s Attack on Truth”
youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7eBy-psuE
Help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today!
» fatima.org/donate/
Join The Fatima Center at our next event: fatima.org
Get your free copy of our magazine, The Fatima Crusader: fatima.org/resources/crusader-magazine-subscription/
Subscribe to our email newsletter: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel for more videos!
Contact Us:
» WEBSITE: fatima.org
» PHONE: 1-800-263-8160
» EMAIL: info@thefatimacenter.com
» NEWSLETTER: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/
» FACEBOOK: facebook.com/Fatima-Center-95998926441
» YOUTUBE: youtube.com/channel/UCe87sEM3AUxAyhl5RhCpkcA
» TWITTER: twitter.com/thefatimacenter
The Fatima Center’s mission is to ensure that the entire Message of Fatima is fully known, accurately understood, and deeply appreciated so that it may be followed by all.
The Fatima Center has been faithful to this mission since it was founded by the late Father Nicholas Gruner in 1978. The Message of Fatima is the ONLY solution to the crisis in the Church and the world.
Taken from Fr. Rodriguez’ presentation, “God Is Truth – The Devil’s Attack on Truth”
youtube.com/watch?v=Wk7eBy-psuE
Help us spread the message, Donate to the Apostolate Today!
» fatima.org/donate/
Join The Fatima Center at our next event: fatima.org
Get your free copy of our magazine, The Fatima Crusader: fatima.org/resources/crusader-magazine-subscription/
Subscribe to our email newsletter: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube Channel for more videos!
Contact Us:
» WEBSITE: fatima.org
» PHONE: 1-800-263-8160
» EMAIL: info@thefatimacenter.com
» NEWSLETTER: fatima.org/resources/newsletter-subscription/
» FACEBOOK: facebook.com/Fatima-Center-95998926441
» YOUTUBE: youtube.com/channel/UCe87sEM3AUxAyhl5RhCpkcA
» TWITTER: twitter.com/thefatimacenter
The Fatima Center’s mission is to ensure that the entire Message of Fatima is fully known, accurately understood, and deeply appreciated so that it may be followed by all.
The Fatima Center has been faithful to this mission since it was founded by the late Father Nicholas Gruner in 1978. The Message of Fatima is the ONLY solution to the crisis in the Church and the world.