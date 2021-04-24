Panel 3: Lawsuit – Blaine Amendment in South Carolina | EWTN News In Depth April 23, 2021 Several religious schools and independent colleges have united to file a federal lawsuit to remove the Blaine… More





Several religious schools and independent colleges have united to file a federal lawsuit to remove the Blaine Amendment from South Carolina's state constitution. The lawsuit, brought by attorneys at the Liberty Justice Center, claims the Blaine Amendment discriminates against Catholics and African Americans. Attorney Daniel Suhr of the Liberty Justice Center and Mary Margaret Martin, the Principal at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Greenville SC weigh in on the impacts of the SC Blaine Amendment and why they felt forced to sue.