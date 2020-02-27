Carnival: Abbot Shows Up as a Negro

For this year’s carnival, the abbot of Heiligenkreuz near Vienna presented himself this year as a Negro.
The neoconservative-liberal monastery published pictures on social network. In terms of new members, it is one oft he most successful monasteries in the world.
The picture generated many enthusiastic comments.
For reasons not clear to Europeans, crossing the borders of one’s own cast is considered in the United States a terrible crime which is called “cultural appropriation.”
