How to Make God Postively Blind to Our Sins

St. Therese, the Little Flower, once said: Our Lord “is the perfection of perfectness; nevertheless He has one great infirmity, if I may dare say it—He is blind! And there is one thing He does not know—arithmetic! If He could see and calculate properly, our sins would surely constrain Him to annihilate us; but instead His love for us makes Him positively blind ... But to produce this blindness and prevent Him from making a simple addition sum you must know how to capture His heart ... That is His weak side.” We do this by striving firmly and surely to amend our lives by practice, practice, practice of repentance! Then we will truly capture the Heart of Christ, making Him blind and unable to make a simple addition sum.



