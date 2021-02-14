Which Catholic Senators Voted Against Born-Alive Amendment? 13 Catholic Senators voted against the Born-Alive amendment last week – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’ and shares details. ------------ Don'… More





13 Catholic Senators voted against the Born-Alive amendment last week – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’ and shares details. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Which Catholic Senators Voted Against Born-Alive Amendment?13 Catholic Senators voted against the Born-Alive amendment last week – Catherine Hadro ‘Speaks Out’ and shares details. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.