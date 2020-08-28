Pandemic, economic collapse – reset, Francis’ economy

The World Economic Forum is held in Davos every year. The next meeting is scheduled for the next year, that is, after the elections in the US are over. The elections will decide whether President … More

The World Economic Forum is held in Davos every year. The next meeting is scheduled for the next year, that is, after the elections in the US are over. The elections will decide whether President Trump, who represents the opposition to the globalizing structures, will remain in office. Unfortunately, Russia no longer represents this opposition. On the contrary, it intensively promotes global quarantine and the digitization of man. The elites have declared that if Trump remains President, their plan – a global economic reset initiated by the artificial pandemic – will fail. The worldwide reset planned by these architects of the world is intended to shut down all states, that is, all economic systems, and to cause collapse. The purpose is to make humanity find themselves in a hopeless crisis so that they will be ready to accept any so-called solution only to save themselves. In fact, it will be a suicidal solution in the form of micro-chipped vaccination. This global suicide is to be the basis for a new economic system that plans to annihilate 6 billion people! What plays a key role in this is the induction of new waves of artificial pandemic and serial vaccinations leading to this goal, i.e. genocidal reduction.



Bergoglio’s Encyclical Laudato Si is in line with this plan. It is an encyclical of globalism, an encyclical of the compromised UN. The UN special advisor, J. Sachs, said: “… the economy of Francesco because we need a new economy, a new vision, and the teachings of Pope Francis in Laudato Si and another teachings help to give us the pathway to a better world” – without six billion people.



The main goal of the game now is to bring the economy to its knees with the help of an artificial pandemic. This is also the purpose of Francis’ economy and teachings, namely that everyone will eventually desire the prepared pseudo solution to the big reset. The plan of the NWO architects is to make normal life so intolerably abnormal through the pandemic that people will be begging for Gates’ vaccines in the near future. At that moment, humanity will be completely insane. New vaccines will result in diseases, chipping, death, depopulation, and hell.



What is the solution for saving humanity from this pandemic, reset, vaccination, chipping and depopulation plan? Some suggest the nationalization of the property and finances of those few people who dictate – especially through their finances – the genocidal supranational policy.



What does the BCP say to this: We are no experts in economics or politics, so we are not competent to put forward such a proposal, nor are we competent to reject it. The BCP, in the first place, encourages every individual to turn to God, repent and pray. We are primarily concerned about the eternal life of all of you, about your salvation. Realize that today, everyone without exception must seriously reckon with the close reality of death and God’s judgment, but also with the threat of eternal damnation in the lake of fire. The only Way to salvation is Jesus Christ, the Son of God. Dying, He conquered death and the devil. In Him we have eternal life. Churchmen à la Bergoglio, who have nothing to do with Jesus Christ even though they shelter themselves behind their official ecclesiastical positions, can by no means guarantee your salvation. They themselves follow the path leading to hell and drag along those who believe them. Salvation is only in Jesus Christ through true repentance!



On behalf of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate,



+ Methodius OSBMr

+ Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops



27 August 2020



The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.