Despite Michael's Disability, His Life Is Valuable



Born with a rare health condition, Michael is non-verbal, requires a feeding tube, and has cognitive troubles. But even though his life is difficult, his life is valuable. And our world is remarkably better because he is in it. “Michael’s never made a mistake, so Michael can’t be considered a mistake,” his dad says.