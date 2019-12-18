 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
Clicks122

Where humility reigns, the Grace of God will triumph. Don Bosco

la verdad prevalece
21
Son, if you want to find peace, you must first free your heart from the devil. Don Bosco Be courageous and separate your heart from earthly things. Don BoscoMore
Son, if you want to find peace, you must first free your heart from the devil. Don Bosco
Be courageous and separate your heart from earthly things. Don Bosco
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

mccallansteve
Humility is truth but I think most of us would rather not have the truth, at least no the whole truth
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
la verdad prevalece
The Lord always blesses those who obey his commands. Don Bosco
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up