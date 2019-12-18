Clicks122
Where humility reigns, the Grace of God will triumph. Don Bosco
Son, if you want to find peace, you must first free your heart from the devil. Don Bosco Be courageous and separate your heart from earthly things. Don BoscoMore
Son, if you want to find peace, you must first free your heart from the devil. Don Bosco
Be courageous and separate your heart from earthly things. Don Bosco
Be courageous and separate your heart from earthly things. Don Bosco
Humility is truth but I think most of us would rather not have the truth, at least no the whole truth
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
The Lord always blesses those who obey his commands. Don Bosco