Prepare now for this Feast of Divine Mercy Sunday, the Sunday after Easter Sunday which St John Paul II approved into the Catholic Church. This Feast day can only be experienced by Catholics as it involves the Sacraments. This talk will give you an insight of Ocean of Graces, Blessings, Healings and Forgiveness that the good theif experienced. This is for the prodigal sons and daughters out there, Jesus is Calling you back to His Divine and Sacred Heart as this door of Mercy is about to CLOSE.