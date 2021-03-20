President Joe Biden Visits CDC in Atlanta, Praises Them for Their Work | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention … More





President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday. The trip comes as new CDC guidelines for schools and students now recommend 3 feet instead of 6 feet of separation in the classroom. The president and vice president also spent time consoling members of the Asian-American community, days after a horrific shooting by a white gunman killed 8 people, most of them Asian-American women. There has been a spike of anti-Asian violence nationally. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.