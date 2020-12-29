Covid-19 Vaccine: Vatican Wants to Serve Vaccine Bosses

The Vatican’s “Covid-19 Commission” and the Pontifical Academy for Life published a December 29 note on “Vaccine for all. 20 points for a fairer and healthier world.”It contains the usual commonplaces about “the poor and vulnerable,” “more just society,” “real conversion,” “societal and planetary transformations,” and “vaccine nationalism.”The note reiterates that “all clinically recommended vaccinations” – also those produced with cells of murdered babies - can be used with a “clear conscience,” and insists on a “moral responsibility” to be vaccinated. “Moral responsibility” is a pleasant change compared to Vatican’s usual anything-goes-morality.An important point: The Vatican signals its wish for a “close collaboration” with vaccine bosses and “donor organisations” in order to propagate the vaccine ideology among “local Churches.”