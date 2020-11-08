Governor Kristi Noem refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden as “president-elect.”

Governor Kristi Noem: "We the People choose our government by consent of the governed. We need to ensure that our elections are fair, honest, and transparent. Al Gore got his day in court. President … More

Governor Kristi Noem: "We the People choose our government by consent of the governed. We need to ensure that our elections are fair, honest, and transparent. Al Gore got his day in court. President Trump and the 70 million Americans who voted for him should be afforded the same opportunity."