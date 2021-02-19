Pop-Up Catechesis: Hidden Heroes We have heroes all around us: people who go out of their way to make life easier and better for others. Joe Paprocki explains in this episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. … More





We have heroes all around us: people who go out of their way to make life easier and better for others. Joe Paprocki explains in this episode of Pop-Up Catechesis. Joe is the National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press. The book mentioned, "10 Hidden Heroes," is available at 10hiddenheroes.com