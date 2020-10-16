Archbishop MartinStands Up For Those Who Closed Churches

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin attended the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice with 200 Muslims in the middle of the pandemic. No mask. No social distancing in this photo. And now he stands up for those who … More

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin attended the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice with 200 Muslims in the middle of the pandemic. No mask. No social distancing in this photo. And now he stands up for those who have closed are churches and condemns those who object?