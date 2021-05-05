Clicks15
Clown Planet News (5 May 2021): Vaccine Transmission? India Deaths? Gates Divorce & More twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1389609619912331265 twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1389700947501146113 twitter.…More
Clown Planet News (5 May 2021): Vaccine Transmission? India Deaths? Gates Divorce & More
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1389609619912331265
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1389700947501146113
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1389702421631410183
foxbusiness.com/v/6252501405001/
yahoo.com/one-worlds-best-restaurants-taking-181600024.html
twitter.com/fatemperor/status/1389800787195346944
twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1389526764620242953
bloomberg.com/tosv2.html?vid=&uuid=78ef98a0-adeb-11eb-abe5-43279
bloomberg.com/tosv2.html?vid=&uuid=790eb960-adeb-11eb-a92a-a3900
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1389814206497689605
off-guardian.org/…-need-for-scientific-integrity-not-sensationalism/
bloomberg.com/tosv2.html?vid=&uuid=79a61760-adeb-11eb-b0ad-c5386
bbc.com/news/health-56984984
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1389666073813864454
odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/David-Martin:0
childrenshealthdefense.org/…cker-carlson-americans-shouldnt-be-forced-vaccine/
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1389707733352521730
thebulletin.org/…pread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388243606633320452
fdanews.com/…timated-3-billion-covid-19-vaccine-doses-next-year
twitter.com/facethenation/status/1388888972575789057
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1389937828239482887
scmp.com/…sks-cause-plastic-fibre-inhalation-we-should-still
thegatewaypundit.com/…films-police-barging-shutting-catholic-mass-video/
twitter.com/alexberenson/status/1389604201601380355
twitter.com/wef/status/1388493412165431298
breaking911.com/…d-outdoor-double-masking-strict-social-distancing/
twitter.com/ghs/status/1389293933948248064
twitter.com/crastalk/status/1389335480920166403
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1389340993816649729
youtube.com/watch?v=c-JUzqswKZs
twitter.com/traducreinfo/status/1389291854647136258
youtube.com/watch?v=UmQNA0HL1pw
twitter.com/petelincoln48/status/1388251198310916097
newscientist.com/…nology-to-develop-vaccines-that-spread-themselves/
mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/1/36
twitter.com/traditionaction/status/1389230539450683396
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1389423373793599488
flipsnack.com/A9DFE877C6F/ntc-may-june-issue-2021.html
lifesitenews.com/…indness-following-covid-vaccine-reported-in-europe
sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589909020300186
express.co.uk/…coronavirus-vaccine-covid19-self-spreading-vaccine
econotimes.com/…develop-self-spreading-coronavirus-vaccine-1592958
nypost.com/…rrational-guidance-traps-our-kids-in-the-pandemic/
infowars.com/…p-recently-vaccinated-teachers-away-from-students/
greenmedinfo.com/…covid-jab-global-media-assault-follows-pfizer-tra1
lifesitenews.com/…y-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1389596836030263297
jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
whitehouse.gov/…on-the-implementation-of-the-american-rescue-plan/
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1389609619912331265
twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1389700947501146113
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1389702421631410183
foxbusiness.com/v/6252501405001/
yahoo.com/one-worlds-best-restaurants-taking-181600024.html
twitter.com/fatemperor/status/1389800787195346944
twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1389526764620242953
bloomberg.com/tosv2.html?vid=&uuid=78ef98a0-adeb-11eb-abe5-43279
bloomberg.com/tosv2.html?vid=&uuid=790eb960-adeb-11eb-a92a-a3900
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1389814206497689605
off-guardian.org/…-need-for-scientific-integrity-not-sensationalism/
bloomberg.com/tosv2.html?vid=&uuid=79a61760-adeb-11eb-b0ad-c5386
bbc.com/news/health-56984984
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1389666073813864454
odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/David-Martin:0
childrenshealthdefense.org/…cker-carlson-americans-shouldnt-be-forced-vaccine/
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1389707733352521730
thebulletin.org/…pread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1388243606633320452
fdanews.com/…timated-3-billion-covid-19-vaccine-doses-next-year
twitter.com/facethenation/status/1388888972575789057
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1389937828239482887
scmp.com/…sks-cause-plastic-fibre-inhalation-we-should-still
thegatewaypundit.com/…films-police-barging-shutting-catholic-mass-video/
twitter.com/alexberenson/status/1389604201601380355
twitter.com/wef/status/1388493412165431298
breaking911.com/…d-outdoor-double-masking-strict-social-distancing/
twitter.com/ghs/status/1389293933948248064
twitter.com/crastalk/status/1389335480920166403
twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1389340993816649729
youtube.com/watch?v=c-JUzqswKZs
twitter.com/traducreinfo/status/1389291854647136258
youtube.com/watch?v=UmQNA0HL1pw
twitter.com/petelincoln48/status/1388251198310916097
newscientist.com/…nology-to-develop-vaccines-that-spread-themselves/
mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/1/36
twitter.com/traditionaction/status/1389230539450683396
twitter.com/breaking911/status/1389423373793599488
flipsnack.com/A9DFE877C6F/ntc-may-june-issue-2021.html
lifesitenews.com/…indness-following-covid-vaccine-reported-in-europe
sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589909020300186
express.co.uk/…coronavirus-vaccine-covid19-self-spreading-vaccine
econotimes.com/…develop-self-spreading-coronavirus-vaccine-1592958
nypost.com/…rrational-guidance-traps-our-kids-in-the-pandemic/
infowars.com/…p-recently-vaccinated-teachers-away-from-students/
greenmedinfo.com/…covid-jab-global-media-assault-follows-pfizer-tra1
lifesitenews.com/…y-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers
twitter.com/elleprovocateur/status/1389596836030263297
jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
whitehouse.gov/…on-the-implementation-of-the-american-rescue-plan/