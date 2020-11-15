Clicks70
COVID-19 : The GREAT RESET by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret
In July, Schwab published a 195-page book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” in which he challenged industry leaders and decision makers to “make good use of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to …More
In July, Schwab published a 195-page book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” in which he challenged industry leaders and decision makers to “make good use of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste.”
childrenshealthdefense.org/…-benefits-industry-not-people/
>>> Coronavirus Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will “Never” Return to Normal After COVID
>>> CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
childrenshealthdefense.org/…-benefits-industry-not-people/
>>> Coronavirus Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will “Never” Return to Normal After COVID
>>> CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"