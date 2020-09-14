Meet Antonio Arellano, the Man Who Makes Pope’s Benedict XVI's Red Shoes

currentsnews A shoemaker in Italy isn't creating sneakers for marathons, but he is making shoes worn by some very important people. Antonio Arellano, the man who makes Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s … More

