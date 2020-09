Joe Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo absolutely melt down when Bret Baier asks him if Biden has ever used a teleprompter for news interviews from his house. Ducklo explodes and, like he did throughout the … More

Joe Biden spokesman TJ Ducklo absolutely melt down when Bret Baier asks him if Biden has ever used a teleprompter for news interviews from his house. Ducklo explodes and, like he did throughout the interview, accuses him of being a Trump campaign shill