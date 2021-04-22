WINESKINS 4 25 21 Fr. Scott Kopp talks about Vocations; Martha Coulter talks about St. Catherine of Siena; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Matt Abramowski; music from the CD Triumph of the Cross, Music … More

Fr. Scott Kopp talks about Vocations; Martha Coulter talks about St. Catherine of Siena; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Matt Abramowski; music from the CD Triumph of the Cross, Music for Easter by the choir of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC; and, Deacon Chad Johnson reflects on the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Easter.