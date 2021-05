"The world needs saints!" - Venerable Sandra Sabattini Who was this incredible woman, whose heart on fire for Christ is still giving light years after her untimely death? To be beatified on October … More

"The world needs saints!" - Venerable Sandra Sabattini Who was this incredible woman, whose heart on fire for Christ is still giving light years after her untimely death? To be beatified on October 24, 2021.

aleteia