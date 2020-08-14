Why Can't We Be Friends

11th Sunday after Pentecost. What to do about friendships? Are you in friendships that bring you closer to God or are you in those that draw you down to hell? What do you do about your situation? St … More

PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 1. Become a Channel Patron: 2. Visit the website 3. BitChute --- 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 6. Please share this video , and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button. 7. Follow on Social Media: Facebook: Sensus Fidelium Twitter: https:// YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 11th Sunday after Pentecost. What to do about friendships? Are you in friendships that bring you closer to God or are you in those that draw you down to hell? What do you do about your situation? St Francis de Sales teaches about this. For more please visit www.latinmassomaha.org & please say a Hail Mary for the priest ***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW1. Become a Channel Patron: www.patreon.com/SensusFidelium 2. Visit the website www.sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more.3. BitChute --- www.bitchute.com/channel/2DfNS9O91Ms0/ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video =6. Please share this video, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.7. Follow on Social Media:Facebook: www.facebook.com/SensusFidelium/ Sensus Fidelium Twitter: https:// twitter.com/sensus_fidelium YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" =