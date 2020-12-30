Сars washed away by flood - Sao Paulo Brazil - Capao Redondo. In the Brazilian state of São Paulo, in the Capao Redondo region, a heavy downpour caused flooding. The water washed away the parked … More





In the Brazilian state of São Paulo, in the Capao Redondo region, a heavy downpour caused flooding. The water washed away the parked cars. Eyewitnesses of this event filmed the flood and shared it on social networks.



