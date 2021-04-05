April 6 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,11-18. Mary Magdalene stayed outside the tomb weeping. And as she wept, she bent over into the tomb and saw two ange… More

April 6 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,11-18.

Mary Magdalene stayed outside the tomb weeping. And as she wept, she bent over into the tomb

and saw two angels in white sitting there, one at the head and one at the feet where the body of Jesus had been.

And they said to her, "Woman, why are you weeping?" She said to them, "They have taken my Lord, and I don't know where they laid him."

When she had said this, she turned around and saw Jesus there, but did not know it was Jesus.

Jesus said to her, "Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you looking for?" She thought it was the gardener and said to him, "Sir, if you carried him away, tell me where you laid him, and I will take him."

Jesus said to her, "Mary!" She turned and said to him in Hebrew, "Rabbouni," which means Teacher.

Jesus said to her, "Stop holding on to me, for I have not yet ascended to the Father. But go to my brothers and tell them, 'I am going to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.'"

Mary of Magdala went and announced to the disciples, "I have seen the Lord," and what he told her.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Augustine (354-430)

Bishop of Hippo (North Africa) and Doctor of the Church

1st sermon for Holy Thursday, Morin Guelferbytanus 13 ; PLS 2, 572

"I am going to my Father and your Father"

“Touch me not for I have not yet ascended to my Father.” What are we to say? That Christ is better touched by faith than by flesh. Touching Christ by faith is truly to touch him. This is what the woman suffering from an issue of blood did: she drew near to Christ, full of faith, and touched his robe (…) And our Lord, hemmed in by the crowd, was touched by no one but this woman (…) because she believed (Mk 5:25 f).

My brethren, Jesus is in heaven today. While he was living among his disciples, clothed visibly in flesh and possessing a body that could be touched, he was both seen and touched. But today, now he is seated at the right hand of the Father, which of us can touch him? And yet, woe to us if we do not touch him. We all touch him who believe in him. He is far away in heaven and the distance separating him from us cannot be measured. But believe, and you touch him. What am I saying? You touch him? If you believe then you have with you the one in whom you believe (…)

Do you know how Mary wished to touch him? She searched for him among the dead and did not believe he would rise again: “They have taken my Lord from the tomb!” (Jn 20:2). She wept for a man (…) “Touch me not for I have not yet ascended to my Father.” You touch me before I have ascended to the Father and see no more than a man in me. What will that sort of faith give you? “Let me ascend to the Father. I have never left him but, for your sake, I will ascend provided you believe me to be equal to the Father.” Our Lord Jesus Christ did not leave his Father when he descended from his side. So neither has he forsaken us when he went up again from our side. For at the very time of his going up and sitting at the right hand of the Father, so far he said to his disciples: “I am with you always, until the end of the age” (Mt 28:20).

breski1