Socialism always ends here.

Michael H. Brown, " The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania, Revised and Updated Edition ", 2003

During an interview in Caracas, Mystic & Servant of God Maria Esperanza, whose apparition site was formally approved by the Church, said about her own homeland of Venezuela: “It will start here.”

“ Russia may act in a surprise way, when you least expect it… [God's] justice will … More

Michael H. Brown, " The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania, Revised and Updated Edition ", 2003

During an interview in Caracas, Mystic & Servant of God Maria Esperanza, whose apparition site was formally approved by the Church, said about her own homeland of Venezuela: “It will start here.”

“ Russia may act in a surprise way, when you least expect it… [God's] justice will begin in Venezuela. ” - The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania