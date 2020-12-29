Clicks79
Socialism always ends here.
Michael H. Brown, "The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania, Revised and Updated Edition", 2003
During an interview in Caracas, Mystic & Servant of God Maria Esperanza, whose apparition site was formally approved by the Church, said about her own homeland of Venezuela: “It will start here.”
“Russia may act in a surprise way, when you least expect it… [God's] justice will …More
During an interview in Caracas, Mystic & Servant of God Maria Esperanza, whose apparition site was formally approved by the Church, said about her own homeland of Venezuela: “It will start here.”
“Russia may act in a surprise way, when you least expect it… [God's] justice will …More
Michael H. Brown, "The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania, Revised and Updated Edition", 2003
During an interview in Caracas, Mystic & Servant of God Maria Esperanza, whose apparition site was formally approved by the Church, said about her own homeland of Venezuela: “It will start here.”
“Russia may act in a surprise way, when you least expect it… [God's] justice will begin in Venezuela.” - The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania
During an interview in Caracas, Mystic & Servant of God Maria Esperanza, whose apparition site was formally approved by the Church, said about her own homeland of Venezuela: “It will start here.”
“Russia may act in a surprise way, when you least expect it… [God's] justice will begin in Venezuela.” - The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania