The First Vatican Council condemned the modernist heresy that the pope can err as a private doctor

The First Vatican Council condemned the modernist heresy (which it spreads by @Ultraviolet and @F M Shyanguya ) that the pope can err as a private doctor.
On July 18, 1870, Pius IX, the pope of infallibility, anathematizes every person who dares to uphold the thesis of the "pope can err as a private doctor."
Pope Pius IX and the Vatican I Fathers, the pope is "ALWAYS" pure from all doctrinal error and his faith is "ETERNALLY unfailing." Pope Pius IX, Vatican Council I, 1870: “… the See of St. Peter always remains unimpaired by any error, according to the divine promise of our Lord the Savior made to the chief of His disciples: ‘I have prayed for thee [Peter], that thy faith fail not…’”
The final paragraph of chapter 4 of Pastor aeternus stipulates: "If anyone, which God forbid, has the presumption of contradicting this definition, let him be anathema."
Our Catholic Church teach the doctrinal accompanies the pastoral. The pastoral office of a pope, for example, involves the power to teach faith and morals. Vatican I affirmed that the dogmatic definition of papal infallibility was made precisely to clarify that the Son of God connected an infallible teaching power on faith and morals "with the supreme pastoral office" ("cum summo pastorali officio" - Vatican I, Pastor Aeternus, Chapter 4, Denz. 1838).
Chapter 4 of Pastor aeternus, which defines the dogma of pontifical infallibility.
First quote: “Petri Sedem ab omni SEMPER errore illibatam”.
"Fidei NUNQUAM deficient charisma."
That a Pope as a "private doctor" can teach heresy is solemnly condemned by the First Vatican Council.
After a synod, a magisterial document is issued called Apostolic Exhortation that belongs to the infallible Magisterium of a pope, here we can verify that Bergoglio's heresy cannot even be classified as coming from a 'private doctor' but that Bergoglio has made his heresy universal and public. Additionally on October 17, Bergoglio made it clear that at the end of the anti-family pseudo-synod he intended to speak with authority. As "Pastor and Doctor of all Christians."
The ordinary Magisterium of a pope is infallible and all the authentic Magisterium of the Pope requires submission. Modernist heretics who claim to resist Bergoglio but at the same time accept him as pope find themselves in a schism relationship because the ordinary Magisterium of a pope cannot be resisted.
Pope Pius IX, Vatican Council I, Session 4, Chap. 4, 1870 A.D.- “So, this charism of truth and a never failing faith was divinely conferred upon Peter and his successors in this Chair…”
Pope Pius XI, Divini Illius Magistri (#16-18), Dec. 31, 1929: “Upon this magisterial office Christ conferred infallibility, together with the command to teach His doctrine… Hence it is that in this proper object of her mission, that is, in faith and morals, God Himself has made the Church a sharer in the divine magisterium and, by a special privilege, granted her immunity from error.”
Even Cardinal Sarah, have denounced the divorce between the Magisterium and the pastoral: the idea of separating the Magisterium from pastoral praxis, which could evolve according to circumstances, modes and passions, "is a form of heresy, a dangerous schizophrenic pathology." (La Stampa, February 24, 2015).
@F M Shyanguya even claims that Bergoglio is the false prophet and he has the arrogance to demand that the false prophet continue to be called ´Vicar of Christ´, this is not only blasphemous but he is also denying the dogma of papal infallibility and has apostatized from the Catholic doctrine, but instead of repenting, he continues to act maliciously
Pope Gregory XVI, Commissum Divinitus (# 4), May 17, 1835: “… the Church has, by its divine institution, the power of the magisterium to teach and define matters of faith and morals and to interpret the Holy Scriptures without danger of error.”
Pope Leo XIII, Caritatis Studium (#6) July 25, 1898: The Magisterium “could by no means commit itself to erroneous teaching.”
