The First Vatican Council condemned the modernist heresy that the pope can err as a private doctor

After a synod, a magisterial document is issued called Apostolic Exhortation that belongs to the infallible Magisterium of a pope, here we can verify that Bergoglio's heresy cannot even be classified as coming from a 'private doctor' but that Bergoglio has made his heresy universal and public. Additionally on October 17, Bergoglio made it clear that at the end of the anti-family pseudo-synod he intended to speak with authority . As "Pastor and Doctor of all Christians."

The ordinary Magisterium of a pope is infallible and all the authentic Magisterium of the Pope requires submission. Modernist heretics who claim to resist Bergoglio but at the same time accept him as pope find themselves in a schism relationship because the ordinary Magisterium of a pope cannot be resisted.