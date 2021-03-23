Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Catholic Resistance .
1
60 minutes ago
WE WILL NEVER FORGET
12 minutes ago
Pashamama Devotion? Let's not "forget" the Pope who accepted satan's blessing from some foul pagan shaman.
Sign up