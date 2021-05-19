So I say, walk by the Spirit,

and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. »

those who exalt themselves will be humbled,

and those who humble themselves will be exalted.

(Galatians 5, 16)To live according to the spirit of the worldor according to the Spirit of Jesus ...People say:Respect yourself...Jesus asks:Respect othersPeople say:Take your place ...Jesus asks:to put yourself in the shoes of others(Do to others what you would like us to do for you)People say:Thank's to lifeJesus asks:Give thanks to God with songs of joyPeople say:Don't get screwedJesus asks:Turn the other cheekPeople say:Take care of yourselfJesus asks:Renounce yourselvesPeople say:I love that ...Jesus asks:Worship God in Spirit and in TruthPeople say:Show them what you are worthJesus asks:... to be humblePeople say:Believe in yourselfJesus asks:Believe in MePeople say:Pick up a nice pension fundJesus asks:Amass treasures in the heavensPeople say:She does it again, forgiveness is over for herJesus asks:Forgive up to 70 times 7 timesPeople say:Did you see what she did?Jesus asks:Don't judge if you don't want to be judgedPeople say:You only have one life to live, enjoy it, have funJesus asks:You only have one life to live enjoy itto prepare your soul for Eternity.Jesus, protect us from the spirit of the world.Show us how to live by Your Spiritthat keeps us united to each other.Amen.(L.C.)