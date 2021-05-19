« So I say, walk by the Spirit,
and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. »
(Galatians 5, 16)
To live according to the spirit of the world
or according to the Spirit of Jesus ...
People say:
Respect yourself...
Jesus asks:
Respect others
People say:
Take your place ...
Jesus asks:
to put yourself in the shoes of others
(Do to others what you would like us to do for you)
People say:
Thank's to life
Jesus asks:
Give thanks to God with songs of joy
People say:
Don't get screwed
Jesus asks:
Turn the other cheek
People say:
Take care of yourself
Jesus asks:
Renounce yourselves
People say:
I love that ...
Jesus asks:
Worship God in Spirit and in Truth
People say:
Show them what you are worth
Jesus asks:
... to be humble
(those who exalt themselves will be humbled,
and those who humble themselves will be exalted. )
People say:
Believe in yourself
Jesus asks:
Believe in Me
People say:
Pick up a nice pension fund
Jesus asks:
Amass treasures in the heavens
People say:
She does it again, forgiveness is over for her
Jesus asks:
Forgive up to 70 times 7 times
People say:
Did you see what she did?
Jesus asks:
Don't judge if you don't want to be judged
People say:
You only have one life to live, enjoy it, have fun
Jesus asks:
You only have one life to live enjoy it
to prepare your soul for Eternity.
Jesus, protect us from the spirit of the world.
Show us how to live by Your Spirit
that keeps us united to each other.
Amen.
(L.C.)
