Pro-Life Senator Steve Daines Responds to the Biden Administration's Pro-Abortion Agenda

Pro-life legislation has been introduced in 46 U.S. states so far this year. Republican Senator Steve Daines from Montana, and Founder and Chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, shares his reaction to the pro-life legislation being introduced on the state level, including three bills signed last month in Montana. Senator Daines tells us the ways the Biden administration is trying to push a pro-abortion agenda and how pro-life lawmakers are responding. Senator Daines recently appeared at the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life Summit in Florida. Among the speakers was former President Donald Trump. The senator explains how the summit was and how the former president was received.