338. Help people

Let’s focus on this passage:“Refuse no one the good on which he has a claim when it is in your power to do it for him.” Proverbs, chapter 3, verse 27This sentence is surprising. Often, we think that we should never refuse our help. It’s full of common sense. But there are two nuances here.The first nuance is that we should not refuse our help to someone, “which he has a claim”. Who deserves our help? Let’s say that each person deserves our help and deserves to find the Lord.It might be easier to understand it as follows: “Where it is possible for us to help a person and we’re able to do so, let’s help them, whether they deserve it or not.”The second nuance is wise: “when it is in your power to do it”. We’re not told to become needy to help or offer what is not ours, such as material, but to know how to recognize our personal resources and help as best we can, at the best of who we are. With discernment, we will know the percentage of what we can offer, if not everything. It is, however, enjoyable to share the graces that God gives us. They are always available, totally.When we develop the service resources we have in us, we become more willing and effective in our interventions. Acknowledging our strengths and weaknesses is also a blessing within ourselves. Just thinking about it, we start helping ourselves.We have only few resources. But together, when we form a helping group, we develop the resources and skills to better help others.In the end, we must help our neighbour. But we must also know our strengths and limitations. Otherwise, we may be hurting more than we’re helping. But this should not stop us from trying to help others in the best way we can. May we accept to learn at our own pace and be more precise of what we can offer. We do not all have the same resources, but our resources are used when they are well used and shared.Book: The Fruit that lastsNormand Thomas