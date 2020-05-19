Clicks56
Eddie Bravo: Viruses Can't be Created; Just Rebrand What is Already Existing
Eddie Bravo:
"I don't think you can create a virus - or else they could have already done it. Just take something that is already there, a strain of cold/flu that's already existing and remarket/rebrand as something new ... to crush the economy."
