Eddie Bravo: Viruses Can't be Created; Just Rebrand What is Already Existing

F M Shyanguya
Eddie Bravo:

"I don't think you can create a virus - or else they could have already done it. Just take something that is already there, a strain of cold/flu that's already existing and remarket/rebrand as something new ... to crush the economy."
