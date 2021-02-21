244. Fishers of men

With the audacity and effort of a continuous conversion, every moment, Jesus will tell us:“Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Matthew, chapter 4, verse 19Let’s walk with Jesus, follow him … on his way. Let’s continue walking behind Jesus and just because we dare to, others will want to follow him. The important thing is that we are developing a way of walking with Jesus.United around Jesus, united in the Spirit, let’s say with faith this beautiful prayer to the Father:Our father who is in heaven,Hallowed be thy name,Thy kingdom come,Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.Give us this day our bread today.Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from Evil. Amen.Let’s slip under his grace, come under his roof and give thanks to Jesus for sending us on the roads in search of exhausted sheep that fight alone.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand Thomas