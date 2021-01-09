Catholic seminarian killed in Indonesia | SW NEWS | 185

C atholic seminarian killed in Indonesia | SW NEWS | 185 Police in Indonesia are investigating the suspected murder of a Catholic seminarian who was found dead in a ditch in the eastern province of … More

C atholic seminarian killed in Indonesia | SW NEWS | 185

Police in Indonesia are investigating the suspected murder of a Catholic seminarian who was found dead in a ditch in the eastern province of Papua on Christmas Eve. Zhage Sil was training for the priesthood for the Diocese of Sorong-Manokwari. Archbishop Gomez: “This is not who we are as Americans” The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has strongly condemned Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. In a statement issued on January the 6th, the President of the Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles stated, “This is not who we are as Americans”. Argentinians bishops: Legal abortion will “only deepen divisions” The legalization of abortion in Argentina will only deepen divisions within the South American country. That’s the warning from the country’s bishops after a new law legalizing abortion was introduced on December the 30th. Eduardo Verástegui: Argentinian President has “made a pact with death” The Mexican actor and director, Eduardo Verástegui, has decried Argentina’s legalization of abortion. Speaking via Twitter, Mr. Verástegui said he loved Argentina, was personally hurt by the country's decision to legalize abortion and accused President Fernandez of having, “made a pact with death”. United States calls for release of Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan The United States is calling for the release of the Chinese journalist, Zhang Zhan, after she was sentenced to four years in prison for reporting upon the Chinese government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Catholics across the U.S. to observe virtual prayer vigil Catholics across the United States are being encouraged to observe a nationwide prayer vigil from the night of Thursday, January the 28th to the morning of Friday, January the 29th in order to mark the 48th anniversary of abortion being legalized across the U.S. Scottish bishops criticize new lockdown rules as “arbitrary and unfair” The bishops of Scotland say they are perplexed by the Scottish Government’s decision to close churches as part of the of the country’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The month-long lockdown means no public Masses will be offered in Scotland until, at least, February the first. Funerals and marriages can take place but with a limited number of attendees. Evangelical preacher Franklin Graham ridicules use of “A-women” The Evangelical preacher, Franklin Graham, has taken to Twitter to criticize a member of the U.S. House of Representatives who concluded his prayer on the first day of Congress with the words "Amen and A-women".