Meditation:The Spirituality of St Louis Marie de Montfort

This meditation in the Centering Prayer tradition reflects on the spiritual path proposed by St Louis Marie de Montfort, who was a French priest, a great lover of the poor who founded three religious congregations, the Company of Mary (or "Montfort Missionaries"), the Daughters of Wisdom, and the Brothers of St Gabriel. His spiritual inspiration came from Divine Wisdom whom he contemplated in the Wisdom books of the Old Testament and in the Wisdom texts of the New Testament. The prayer he used to obtain Divine Wisdom, it is based on the prayer of Solomon.