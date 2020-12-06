Peter, the Rock, the Keys, and the Chair - Steve Ray. Biblical scholar and Holy Land pilgrimage leader Steve Ray delves into the Jewish roots of the papacy, namely “the keys”, “the rock”, and “the … More





Biblical scholar and Holy Land pilgrimage leader Steve Ray delves into the Jewish roots of the papacy, namely "the keys", "the rock", and "the chair". Ray, a former Baptist, draws from his trips to the Holy Land to bring to life the commissioning of Peter as the first pope using vivid historical and contextual highlights. Find more Deep in History talks on the topic of the History of Authority here: chnetwork.org/…istory/the-pillar-and-bulwark/ About the Deep in History Talks from the CHNetwork: Why should we go deep in history? As generations before us have learned, history is the laboratory for thinking about the issues that matter most to us as human beings. By placing ourselves back into another time, we are able to look at our own time with more objectivity; we see its strengths and weaknesses. For Christians, there is the additional truth that ours is a historical faith. Christianity is rooted in the historical facts of Jesus's life. The Church which is his body has lived, grown, and matured in space and time. The surest way to know Jesus and his Church is through the study of history, both biblical and post-biblical. We hope these resources take you deep into the history of Christ's Church and thereby deeper into Christ. Please visit: chnetwork.org/deep-in-history-home/ The Coming Home Network International was established to help inquiring clergy as well as laity of other traditions to return home and then to be at home in the Catholic Church. CHNetwork: chnetwork.org Facebook: facebook.com/CHNetwork?_fb_noscript=1 Twitter: twitter.com/chnetwork