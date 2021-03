On the night of 26–27 March 1996, seven monks from the Atlas Abbey of Tibhirine, near Médéa , in Algeria , belonging to the Roman Catholic Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance (known as Trappists ) were kidnapped during the Algerian Civil War . They were held for two months, and were found dead in late May 1996.The circumstances of their kidnapping and death remain controversial;…

Groupe Islamique Armé

Martyrs of Atlas

On the night of 26–27 March 1996, seven monks from the Atlas Abbey of Tibhirine, near Médéa , in Algeria , belonging to the Roman Catholic Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance (known as Trappists ) were kidnapped during the Algerian Civil War . They were held for two months, and were found dead in late May 1996.The circumstances of their kidnapping and death remain controversial; the Armed Islamic Group , GIA) claimed responsibility for both, but in 2009, retired General François Buchwalter reported that the monks had been accidentally killed by the Algerian army. [2]