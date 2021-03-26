Clicks1K
March 26-27, 2016: 20th Anniversary of Kindapping of the monks of Tibhirine. On the night of 26–27 March 1996, seven monks from the Atlas Abbey of Tibhirine, near Médéa, in Algeria, belonging to …More
March 26-27, 2016: 20th Anniversary of Kindapping of the monks of Tibhirine.
On the night of 26–27 March 1996, seven monks from the Atlas Abbey of Tibhirine, near Médéa, in Algeria, belonging to the Roman Catholic Order of Cistercians of the Strict Observance (known as Trappists) were kidnapped during the Algerian Civil War. They were held for two months, and were found dead in late May 1996.
The circumstances of their kidnapping and death remain controversial; the Armed Islamic Group (Groupe Islamique Armé, GIA) claimed responsibility for both, but in 2009, retired General François Buchwalter reported that the monks had been accidentally killed by the Algerian army.[2]
Martyrs of Atlas
Died
21 May 1996 at Tibhirine, Algeria
Martyred by
Armed Islamic Group or regular Algerian Army[1]
Paris bekommt Gedenkplatz für die «Mönche von Tibhirine»
20. Todestag der sieben Trappistenmönche aus dem algerischen Kloster Tibhirine - Film über die Trappistenmärtyrer jetzt in voller Länge auf kathTube!
20. Todestag der sieben Trappistenmönche aus dem algerischen Kloster Tibhirine - Film über die Trappistenmärtyrer jetzt in voller Länge auf kathTube!
Paris bekommt Gedenkplatz für die «Mönche von Tibhirine»
20. Todestag der sieben Trappistenmönche aus dem algerischen Kloster Tibhirine - Film über die Trappistenmärtyrer jetzt in voller Länge auf kathTube!
20. Todestag der sieben Trappistenmönche aus dem algerischen Kloster Tibhirine - Film über die Trappistenmärtyrer jetzt in voller Länge auf kathTube!
