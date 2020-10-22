Müller: Francis’ Gay-Endorsement “Disastrous”

The effect of Francis' homosex endorsement “is disastrous,” Cardinal Gerhard Müller wrote in an October 22 statement,“Catholic faithful are irritated and the enemies of the Church feel confirmed by the Vicar of Christ while rejecting Christs divinity.”Müller tries to disqualify Francis heresy as „purely private opinion“ which any Catholic "can and should" oppose.He literally contradicts Francis, “There is no right to marriage and family.”