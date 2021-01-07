Home
Clicks
69
DefendTruth
1
49 minutes ago
Americans spend $750 billion annually on "defense" and the center of American government fell in two hours to the duck dynasty and the guy in the chewbacca bikini
Tesa
26 minutes ago
It can be done. It has been done. It wasn’t done.
