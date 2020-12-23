Seattle WA and Oregon Flooded After Prolonged Sleet. Stormy weather with downpours in the northwestern United States has led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Washington and Oregon. Sever… More





Stormy weather with downpours in the northwestern United States has led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Washington and Oregon.

Several counties in western Washington state, USA, have been affected by flooding caused by heavy rainfall. For 2 days in the region about 50 mm of precipitation fell in the lowlands and more than 200 mm in some mountainous areas.

According to the National Weather Service, constant rainfall throughout the region is dampening the land and weakening slopes, increasing the risk of landslides. In Watcomb County, an 18-meter-wide landslide blocked several lanes of an interstate highway. In Seattle, a tree fell on a building, blown down by the wind from eroded soil.

Meteorologists report that there will be no rain for several days in Washington state, but heavy rains are expected again in the middle of the week, which could lead to even greater flooding of cities and towns.



