Japanese Maple



"I am a true Japanese. The only reason for my being killed is that I have taught the doctrine of Christ. I certainly did teach the doctrine of Christ. I thank God it is for this reason I die. I believe that I am telling only the truth before I die. I know you believe me and I want to say to you all once again: Ask Christ to help you to become happy. I obey Christ. After Christ’s example I forgive my persecutors. I do not hate them. I ask God to have pity on all, and I hope my blood will fall on my fellow men as a fruitful rain.” – St Paul Miki SJ, a Jesuit scholastic who was martyred on 5 February 1597 with 25 others on a hill in Nagasaki. This blood-red Japanese maple reminds me of the blood of the martyrs shed for the people of Japan. May the Martyrs of Japan pray for that country. Today, 6 Feb, is the feast of St Paul Miki and Companion Martyrs.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr