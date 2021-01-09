John [3:22-30] Jesus and John the Baptist

First Letter of John 5,14-21.

Beloved: We have this confidence in him that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.

And if we know that he hears us in regard to whatever we ask, we know that what we have asked him for is ours.

If anyone sees his brother sinning, if the sin is not deadly, he should pray to God and he will give him life. This is only for those whose sin is not … More

Psalms 149(148),1-2.3-4.5-6a.9b.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 3,22-30.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Augustine (354-430)

Sermon for the birth of John the Baptist; PLS 2, 447

To grow greater or to grow less?

"He must increase but I must decrease." In John human righteousness had reached the highest level that man could attain. Truth itself (Jn 14:6) said: "Among men, there has been none greater than John the Baptist" (cf. Mt 11:11); so no man could have surpassed him. But he was only a man whereas Jesus Christ was man and God. And since, according to christian grace, we are asked (…) not to boast about ourselves but "whoever boasts let him boast in the Lord" (2 Cor 10:17), (…), that is the reason John cried out: "He must increase but I must decrease." To be sure, God is neither decreased nor increased in himself. But for ourselves, to the extent that a true spiritual life develops, divine grace increases and human importance decreases until the temple of God, which is made up of all the members of the body of Christ (cf. 1 Cor 3:16), reaches its perfection, all domination, authority and importance have died, and God has become "all in all" (cf. Col 1:16; 1 Cor 15:28). (…) "The Word was the true light which enlightens everyone coming into this world (…); from his fullness we have all received" (Jn 1:9.16). In itself the light is always total light; however it increases in one who is enlightened and diminishes when what is without God in that person is destroyed. For without God we can only sin and this human power decreases when divine grace overcomes and destroys the sin. The weakness of the creature gives way to the power of the Creator and the vanity of our egoism melts before the love that fills the universe. From the depths of our distress John the Baptist acclaims the mercy of Christ: "He must increase and I must decrease."

